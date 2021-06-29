Arizona man hits police officer, steals ambulance

Top Stories

(CNN) - Scottsdale, Arizona police are looking for a man they say deliberately backed his car into a police officer's motorcycle during a traffic stop--and later stole an ambulance.

Police say 34-year-old Matthew Thomas crook was driving a car with a female passenger. They say after stopping, he allegedly reversed his car into the motorcycle, then drove off. Crook allegedly then hit another vehicle and left the scene of that crash.

Police later found his car abandoned in an apartment complex. The two had gotten out and run away.

Police say they then stole an ambulance - and later abandoned it. Police found and took the woman into custody but are still trying to find the crook.

He's wanted for charges including aggravated assault on an officer and theft of an emergency vehicle. The motorcycle officer had minor injuries.

The hit-and-run victim was not hurt.