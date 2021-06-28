YPD to conduct impaired driving enforcement ahead of Fourth of July
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma police will be conducting an impaired driving detail from Friday, July 2, to Sunday, July 4th.
Police will look to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
The Yuma Police Department says it will continue to raise awareness about the dangers of driving under the influence to save more lives in the roadways.
Police recommend the following steps for a safe holiday weekend.
- Plan a safe way home before the festivities begin;
- Before drinking, please designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home;
§ If you’re impaired, use a taxi, Uber, call a sober friend or family member,
- If you happen to see an impaired driver on the road, don’t hesitate to call 911;
- And remember, if you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
