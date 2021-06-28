Man accused of drunk driving kills one person in crash

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 60-year-old man is dead after police say two vehicles crashed over the weekend.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) says the crash happened around 4 p.m. on Albright Road, east of State Route 115.

A 54-year-old was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion, and the 60-year-old was driving a 2006 Ford F-250 when for unknown reasons, crashed into each other.

After the impact the Ford F-250 rolled over. The 60-year-old died of his injuries at the scene.

Paramedics transported the 54-year-old to the hospital, where he continues to be treated for his injuries. CHP says he faces DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.