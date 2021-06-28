IID issues conserve alert for Monday

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) is issuing a conserve alert until Monday, June 28, to prevent power outages in Imperial County.

With the high temperatures in the valley, IID reminds the community to continue to save energy from 4-9 p.m. The alerts generally occur during heatwaves when electrical demand is high.

IID officials say conserving energy can reduce the energy grid's stress and continue to maintain reliable energy delivery services.

IID encourages customers to take simple energy conservation steps to stay cool.

Avoiding the use of major appliances like washers, dryers, dishwashers, pool pumps, charging of electric vehicles, applicable industrial equipment, etc., between peak hours of 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Setting thermostats at 78 degrees or higher when home.

Using floor or ceiling fans to cool off for less; however, be sure to turn fans off when you leave a room as they only cool people, not spaces.

Turning off all unnecessary lights.

Blocking the sun from overheating your home. Inside, use shades, blinds, and drapes. Outside, use awnings, trees, and shrubs.

