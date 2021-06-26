Yuma Police Department goes ‘One on One with 911’

Top Stories

Dispatch center opens recruiting event to public

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department Dispatch Center is holding a recruiting event from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at 1500 1st Ave.

Known as One on One with 911, the occasion acts an opportunity for members of the community to meet and speak with 911 emergency dispatchers. Interested persons will be instructed on how they can save lives one call at a time.

Light refreshments will also be served.

A $1,000 hiring bonus will be payable to applicants whom successfully pass training and probation. The bonus will be payable as follows:

$500 after successful completion of training

$500 after successful completion of probation

The function of a 911 emergency dispatcher is to answer emergency and non-emergency calls for service; take details from callers and enter it into Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) database; provide assistance and information to law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, animal control area agencies and the public as a whole.

For a complete listing of certification requirements, physical demands, working environment, disqualifications, etc., please click here.