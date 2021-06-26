Skip to Content
Yuma Police Department goes ‘One on One with 911’

YPD

Dispatch center opens recruiting event to public

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department Dispatch Center is holding a recruiting event from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at 1500 1st Ave.

Known as One on One with 911, the occasion acts an opportunity for members of the community to meet and speak with 911 emergency dispatchers. Interested persons will be instructed on how they can save lives one call at a time.

Light refreshments will also be served.

A $1,000 hiring bonus will be payable to applicants whom successfully pass training and probation. The bonus will be payable as follows:

  • $500 after successful completion of training
  • $500 after successful completion of probation

The function of a 911 emergency dispatcher is to answer emergency and non-emergency calls for service; take details from callers and enter it into Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) database; provide assistance and information to law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, animal control area agencies and the public as a whole.

For a complete listing of certification requirements, physical demands, working environment, disqualifications, etc., please click here.

Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Southwest Desert community which helped shape him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating!

