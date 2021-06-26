Yuma County Public Health reminds community of fireworks permitted
If it flies in the air, chances are it's illegal in Arizona
YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the 4th of July approaches, the Yuma County Public Health Services District gives a friendly reminder on the legalities of fireworks.
De-regulated Novelties
- Sparklers
- Sparkler Tree
- Morning Glory Sparkler
- Smoke Devices
- Cylindrical
- Smoke Balls
- Smoke Cone
- Smoke Candle
- Novelties
- Party Poppers
- Snappers/Drop Pops
- Snakes (emit black ash)
- May not have more than 0.25 grams of explosive mixture
Permitted "Non-Aerial" Consumer Fireworks
- Ground Sparkling Devices
- Ball & Disk (spins on ground, emits flames and sparks)
- Cylindrical (Ground Bloom Flowers/Crazy Ground Hogs)
- Sparkling Wheel (spins on post, emits flame and sparks)
- Ground-Based Sparklers (up to 500 grams of explosive mixture)
- Cone
- Square
- Cylindrical
- California Rocket Shaped Fountain
Prohibited "Aerial" Consumer Fireworks (except as part of a Permitted Public Fireworks Display)
- Firecrackers (explosive)
- Aerials (shoots flaming balls w/ reports)
- Sky Rockets/Bottle Rockets (flammable rocket)
- Reloadable Shell Device/Roman Candle (shoots flaming balls)
- Single Tube Device with Report (shoots flaming balls w/ reports)
Please practice caution this 4th of July while spending it with love ones.