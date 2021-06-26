Skip to Content
Yuma County Public Health reminds community of fireworks permitted

If it flies in the air, chances are it's illegal in Arizona

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the 4th of July approaches, the Yuma County Public Health Services District gives a friendly reminder on the legalities of fireworks.

De-regulated Novelties

  • Sparklers
    • Sparkler
    • Sparkler Tree
    • Morning Glory Sparkler
  • Smoke Devices
    • Cylindrical
    • Smoke Balls
    • Smoke Cone
    • Smoke Candle
  • Novelties
    • Party Poppers
    • Snappers/Drop Pops
    • Snakes (emit black ash)
    • May not have more than 0.25 grams of explosive mixture

Permitted "Non-Aerial" Consumer Fireworks

  • Ground Sparkling Devices
    • Ball & Disk (spins on ground, emits flames and sparks)
    • Cylindrical (Ground Bloom Flowers/Crazy Ground Hogs)
  • Sparkling Wheel (spins on post, emits flame and sparks)
  • Ground-Based Sparklers (up to 500 grams of explosive mixture)
    • Cone
    • Square
    • Cylindrical
    • California Rocket Shaped Fountain

Prohibited "Aerial" Consumer Fireworks (except as part of a Permitted Public Fireworks Display)

  • Firecrackers (explosive)
  • Aerials (shoots flaming balls w/ reports)
  • Sky Rockets/Bottle Rockets (flammable rocket)
  • Reloadable Shell Device/Roman Candle (shoots flaming balls)
  • Single Tube Device with Report (shoots flaming balls w/ reports)

Please practice caution this 4th of July while spending it with love ones.

