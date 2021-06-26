Yuma County Public Health reminds community of fireworks permitted

Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Southwest Desert community which helped shape him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating!