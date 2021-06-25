Phoenix expects White House visit
First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff on list
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Per AZFamily, the White House confirmed Friday that the first Lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are visiting Phoenix next week.
They will be visiting COVID-19 sites during their visit on Wednesday, June 30.
These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide (sic) tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts.- White House press release
The traveling duo are also expected to visit Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, June 29.