Phoenix expects White House visit

First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff on list

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Per AZFamily, the White House confirmed Friday that the first Lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are visiting Phoenix next week.

They will be visiting COVID-19 sites during their visit on Wednesday, June 30.

These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide (sic) tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated, and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts. - White House press release

The traveling duo are also expected to visit Dallas, Texas on Tuesday, June 29.