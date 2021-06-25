Garage fire breaks out in residential Yuma

Top Stories

Prompts fire department to limit traffic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in the 1500 block of East 27th Pl at about 10:30 in the morning.

⚠️YFD personnel have arrived on the scene of a garage fire in the 1500 blk of East 27th PL. Use caution in the area, traffic will be blocked off.⚠️ — Yuma Fire Department (@YumaFireDept) June 25, 2021

Within a half hour, firefighter were able to extinguish the flames.



⚠️Fire on 27th Pl. has been knocked down. Operations will be continuing with traffic access blocked off on 27th Pl. ⚠️ — Yuma Fire Department (@YumaFireDept) June 25, 2021

This may be an ongoing story. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.