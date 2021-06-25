Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 12:20 PM

Garage fire breaks out in residential Yuma

MGN

Prompts fire department to limit traffic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in the 1500 block of East 27th Pl at about 10:30 in the morning.

Within a half hour, firefighter were able to extinguish the flames.

This may be an ongoing story. Please stay with KYMA.com for continuing updates.

Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Caleb J. Fernández

Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Southwest Desert community which helped shape him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating!

Related Articles

Skip to content