Garage fire breaks out in residential Yuma
Prompts fire department to limit traffic
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department responded to reports of a garage fire in the 1500 block of East 27th Pl at about 10:30 in the morning.
⚠️YFD personnel have arrived on the scene of a garage fire in the 1500 blk of East 27th PL. Use caution in the area, traffic will be blocked off.⚠️— Yuma Fire Department (@YumaFireDept) June 25, 2021
Within a half hour, firefighter were able to extinguish the flames.
⚠️Fire on 27th Pl. has been knocked down. Operations will be continuing with traffic access blocked off on 27th Pl. ⚠️— Yuma Fire Department (@YumaFireDept) June 25, 2021
