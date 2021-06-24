Border Patrol agents arrest previously deported Sureño gang member

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported gang member after illegally entering through Calexico Wednesday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents say they caught the man within minutes of entering the border. Upon taking him to the nearest station for processing, record checks identified him as 35-year-old Jose de Jesus Gaona, a member of the Sureño gang who has an extensive criminal and immigration history.

Agents add Gaona has a prior conviction for participating in a criminal street gang out of Lodi, Calif., and for multiple re-entries to the country after deportation.