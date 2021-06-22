Fire risks rise with temperatures

Top Stories

Imperial County firefighters offer advice that could save your property - News 11's Wiley Jawhary reports

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - As temperatures rise so does the risk of fire. Local fire departments in the Imperial Valley want to give you tips on minimizing that risk.

The Imperial County Fire department says it responded to 170 fires last year during the months of June and July. Almost 30 were brush fires along with 8 building fires.

News 11's Wiley Jawhary with a preview on fire preparedness:

Cedric Cesena, Fire Battalion Chief with the El Centro Fire Department says the heat can be a catalyst for fires.

“Whether its sparks from a chain that is attached to a trailer vehicle that is pulling it, or someone discarding a cigarette,” he said.

Cesena says that residents can play their part by ensuring their appliances are good shape. So, what specifically should you be looking for? News 11's Wiley Jawhary shows you Tuesday on the Evening Edition at 6 p.m.