Border Patrol: Human smuggler arrested in Dateland

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Deputies arrested a 24-year-old man after being accused of attempting to smuggle six migrants in a vehicle that only fit four passengers.

U.S. Border Patrol agents helped troopers with suspected human smuggling last Sunday after they pulled over a Ford Fiesta just after midnight at the Dateland Travel Center, 70 miles east of Yuma.

When agents responded to the scene, they determined the driver and a U.S. citizen tried to smuggle all six migrants to make a quick buck. However, when the Yuma County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, it arrested the driver and seized the Ford.

As for the migrants, agents will return them to Mexico. Agents say this is an example of dangerous human smuggling, considering how all migrants were cramped up in the vehicle, not wearing seatbelts.