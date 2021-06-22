5 taken to hospital after car crash in Somerton

Top Stories

Bystanders tell firefighters a third vehicle that left the scene caused the crash

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Five people are in the hospital after a two vehicle collision on Monday.

The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it received reports of a car crash with injuries around 2. p.m. at County 19th and Avenue B.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a black Chevrolet pickup in the center of the road and a grey Jeep on the west side shoulder of the road. They say both vehicles had major front-end damage. Firefighters had to use electric extrication tools to take the woman out of the Jeep after she was trapped.

Paramedics transported the driver of the Jeep and her passengers, ages 13, 75, and 10, to the hospital. They also transported the driver of the truck to the hospital with minor complaints.

SCFD says the driver of the Jeep, the 10-year-old, and the 75-year-old were flown to a hospital in Phoenix. Bystanders tell firefighters that a white vehicle left the scene after cutting both cars off, causing the accident.

Deputies continue to investigate the accident.