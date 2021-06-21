Agents rescue 14 migrants lost in mountains

Top Stories

Two of the 14 individuals were transported to the hospital

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents rescue 14 migrants after getting lost in the mountains. U.S. Border Patrol said the incidents happened within four days in seven separate incidents.

Agents were notified and responded to the various area to locate all lost individuals. In the first incident, agents rescued six individuals in the mountains southeast of Ocotillo. They rescued two other migrants west of Ocotillo in separate incidents and, over the weekend, rescued six more.

They say everyone was in good condition except for two of them. Paramedics transported the two migrants to nearby hospitals.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 196 individuals lost or in distress.