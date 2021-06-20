Skip to Content
today at 12:20 PM
Published 12:54 PM

Community fundraises for 13-year-old diagnosed with cerebral germ cell tumor

MGN

Teen is "really looking forward to getting a dog once radiation is done"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Elks Lodge #476 at held a successful BBQ fundraiser Saturday for local teen, Ethan Haygood, whom's currently fighting a germ cell tumor located in his brain. At 13, he just finished chemotherapy treatment, and is now undergoing radiation.

Before Ethan got sick, he loved hanging out at the river and riding his quad through desert trails. When asked what's on his mind post-treatment, he's "really looking forward to getting a dog once radiation is done."

The BBQ fundraiser functioned as a drive-thru, pick-only service from 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. for supporters to redeem their $50 Tri-Tip plate tickets.

Elks Lodge #476 members meet the first four Wednesday's of the month; with an exception of July 7, and August 25, at 1917 W 32nd St.

If interested in getting involved in future activities, please contact the lodge at (928)783-6922 or yumaelks476@gmail.com.

Yuma County
Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the community which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

