Community fundraises for 13-year-old diagnosed with cerebral germ cell tumor

Teen is "really looking forward to getting a dog once radiation is done"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Elks Lodge #476 at held a successful BBQ fundraiser Saturday for local teen, Ethan Haygood, whom's currently fighting a germ cell tumor located in his brain. At 13, he just finished chemotherapy treatment, and is now undergoing radiation.

Before Ethan got sick, he loved hanging out at the river and riding his quad through desert trails. When asked what's on his mind post-treatment, he's "really looking forward to getting a dog once radiation is done."

The BBQ fundraiser functioned as a drive-thru, pick-only service from 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. for supporters to redeem their $50 Tri-Tip plate tickets.

Elks Lodge #476 members meet the first four Wednesday's of the month; with an exception of July 7, and August 25, at 1917 W 32nd St.

If interested in getting involved in future activities, please contact the lodge at (928)783-6922 or yumaelks476@gmail.com.