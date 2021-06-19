Imperial Valley art community starts back up again with free concert

Top Stories

Series of musical performances held at barbershop

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Lineage Barbershop at 318 N. Imperial Ave. is hosting four live performances Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Indecisive, Rank Ocean, Aveline Wallflower and Docta Groove are scheduled to perform, with the latter two being avid members of the art community.

Prior to the pandemic, Docta Groove had just drew a crowd of all ages headlining a concert at Strikezone IV Bowling Alley right down the road from Lineage Barbershop at 950 N. Imperial Ave in El Centro. Newer to the scene, but still with plenty of year's experience, his sound intertwines both classical and experimentally produced modern beats, while mixing in a tad of psychedelic rock.

Aveline Wallflower has also grown a following in the Valley over the past couple of years transitioning between members. Post-COVID, the group of three currently brings a smooth sounding revival of early 2000's emotional rock to the mix. Imagine huge hits from that era, without the overdone-teenage angst.

The community can certainly look forward to both of their performances, as well as how Rank Ocean and The Indecisive may sound Saturday evening.

Attendance is free, and all ages are welcome to enjoy the sweet jams.