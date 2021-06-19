Skip to Content
Imperial Valley art community starts back up again with free concert

Series of musical performances held at barbershop

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Lineage Barbershop at 318 N. Imperial Ave. is hosting four live performances Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The Indecisive, Rank Ocean, Aveline Wallflower and Docta Groove are scheduled to perform, with the latter two being avid members of the art community.

Prior to the pandemic, Docta Groove had just drew a crowd of all ages headlining a concert at Strikezone IV Bowling Alley right down the road from Lineage Barbershop at 950 N. Imperial Ave in El Centro. Newer to the scene, but still with plenty of year's experience, his sound intertwines both classical and experimentally produced modern beats, while mixing in a tad of psychedelic rock.

Aveline Wallflower has also grown a following in the Valley over the past couple of years transitioning between members. Post-COVID, the group of three currently brings a smooth sounding revival of early 2000's emotional rock to the mix. Imagine huge hits from that era, without the overdone-teenage angst.

The community can certainly look forward to both of their performances, as well as how Rank Ocean and The Indecisive may sound Saturday evening.

Attendance is free, and all ages are welcome to enjoy the sweet jams.

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the community which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

