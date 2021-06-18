Police identify West Valley shooter, charge with first-degree murder

Top Stories

Allegations include multiple counts of assault, drive-by shooting

SURPRISE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Per Arizona Family, Peoria Police Department identifies 19-year-old Ashin Tricarico as the suspect in Thursday's West Valley shooting spree which left one person dead and a dozen others injured.

Peoria police booked Tricarico Friday morning into the Maricopa County jail, charging him with 1st-Degree Murder and endangerment. Authorities reveal he was also charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault and Drive-by Shooting.

The motive(s) behind Tricarico's shooting spree is still unknown at this time. According to Peoria police, an update will be officially released Monday, June 21.

That victim and a witness gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle and license plate. Officers immediately began looking for a white Volkswagen Tiguan seen leaving the scene.

While authorities attended to the first shooting, other reports came into dispatchers in Peoria Police Department, Surprise Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety. Police confirm a total of eight shooting locations have been tied to the suspect, with the entire incident taking place over an hour and a half.

Around 11:10 in the morning, police were called to the first shooting in the area of 103rd and Northern Avenues where authorities found a person in a car whom had been shot.

This is a continuing story. Please stay with KYMA.com for updates.