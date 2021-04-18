Skip to Content
Triple vehicular collision proves fatal for motorcyclist, accident involves minor

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - At approximately 10:34 p.m. on Saturday, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a report of an accident involving three different parties on the corner of Avenue C and W. 24th Street.

An initial investigation determined a 50-year-old male was riding his motorcycle on Avenue C, approaching 24th Street. A 17-year-old female driving a passenger car happened to be turning left from southbound Avenue C to eastbound 24th Street.

She collided with the motorcyclist at the intersection. The young woman then proceeded to hit an SUV which was westbound on 24th Street.

Sustaining fatal injuries, the motorcyclist died on scene. The 17-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. Occupants of the SUV were found to be uninjured.

Though this case is still under investigation, alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The YPD encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

