Border Patrol too busy to assist DPS in Phoenix migrant traffic stop

Agents were actively involved in other "ongoing interdiction efforts"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) says it had no choice but to release more than a dozen undocumented immigrants found inside a van Friday morning.

The reason it says, a lack of federal help.

The traffic stop was along Interstate-10 just south of Phoenix.

Arizona Public Safety says a van driven by a U.S. citizen was stopped for a traffic violation.

During the stop, troopers found 17 undocumented immigrants inside.

When troopers asked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol to take custody of the group, the agencies declined.

A Border Patrol statement said in part, it couldn't respond as agents were actively involved in other "ongoing interdiction efforts."

In a statement, ICE says when its officers were finally able to respond, the vehicle's occupants had left.

https://twitter.com/dougducey/status/1383155779180498944

In a series of tweets later Friday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey took the Biden Administration to task over the immigration problems.

Ducey called the White House "asleep at the switch," and says the Border Patrol needs help.