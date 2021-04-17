City of El Centro holds Community Clean-up Event

Top Stories

Joint effort with CR&R Environmental Services

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday, the City of El Centro held a Community Clean-up Event in collaboration with CR&R Environmental Services from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., at 599 E. Main St.

This event is provided for El Centro residential customers only. Participants must show proof of residency, i.e., driver's license and water bill.

Acceptable "drop-offs"

Furniture: Sofa beds, couches, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, patio furniture, etc.

Yard Waste: Grass clippings, tree trimmings and branches.

Large Appliances: Washing machines, dyers, refrigerators, stoves, water heaters, etc.

E-Waste: Televisions, computers/laptops, microwaves, printers, copiers and fax machines.

Automotive: Passenger and light-duty truck tires and rims. PLEASE NOTE: Participants may not dispose of more than nine tires without a transportation waiver from Environmental Health.



No commercial type loads or dumping are allowed, cover loads required.

Face masks mandates and social distancing will be observed.

Please contact CR&R Environmental Services at (760) 482-5656 if you have any questions.