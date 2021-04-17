Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 10:29 am
Published 11:00 am

City of El Centro holds Community Clean-up Event

CITY OF EL CENTRO
Joint effort with CR&R Environmental Services

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday, the City of El Centro held a Community Clean-up Event in collaboration with CR&R Environmental Services from 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., at 599 E. Main St.

This event is provided for El Centro residential customers only. Participants must show proof of residency, i.e., driver's license and water bill.

Acceptable "drop-offs"

  • Furniture:
    • Sofa beds, couches, tables, chairs, mattresses, box springs, patio furniture, etc.
  • Yard Waste:
    • Grass clippings, tree trimmings and branches.
  • Large Appliances:
    • Washing machines, dyers, refrigerators, stoves, water heaters, etc.
  • E-Waste:
    • Televisions, computers/laptops, microwaves, printers, copiers and fax machines.
  • Automotive:
    • Passenger and light-duty truck tires and rims.
    • PLEASE NOTE: Participants may not dispose of more than nine tires without a transportation waiver from Environmental Health.

No commercial type loads or dumping are allowed, cover loads required.

Face masks mandates and social distancing will be observed.

CR&R Incorporated is committed to improving the environment in which we all live in by providing efficient, effective and cutting edge solid waste and recycling services which not only reduce the impact on our world, but also offer sustainable solutions to our most pressing environmental challenges.

Please contact CR&R Environmental Services at (760) 482-5656 if you have any questions.

Imperial County / Local News
Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content