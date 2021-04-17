Skip to Content
Anti-Drug Coalition gears up for National Prescription Take Back Day

Established by the U.S. Department of Justice, DEA and Diversion Control Division

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Anti-Drug Coalition (YCADC) has chosen to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day on Friday, April 24, through eight locations, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

"This is a great opportunity to let our community know that it’s time to clean out your cabinets and get rid of any unused prescription drugs you may have in a safe and responsible way,” shared Nadia Orozco, Chairman of the YCADC. These no longer needed prescriptions can end up in the wrong hands and eventually lead to dangerous and/or tragic consequences.

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million people misused prescription stimulants and 5.9 million people misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives in 2019. The survey also showed that a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Prescription Drop-Off Locations

  1. San Luis Police Department
    • 1030 Union St., San Luis, AZ 85349
    • (928) 341-2420
  2. Somerton Police Department
    • 445 E. Main St., Somerton, AZ 85350
    • (928) 722-7326
  3. Walgreens #2219
    • 2901 S. 4th Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364
    • (928) 344-0453
  4. Yuma Police Department
    • 1500 1st Ave., Yuma, AZ 85364
    • (928) 373-4700
  5. Yuma County Sheriff's Office
    • 160 S. 3rd Ave., Yuma, AZ 85634
    • (928) 783-4427
  6. Yuma Police Department - Araby East Substation
    • 6390 E. 26th St., Yuma AZ, 85635
  7. Yuma County Sheriff's Office - District 1 Foothills Substation
    • 13190 S. Frontage Rd., Yuma, AZ 85637
    • (928) 342-1477
  8. Wellton Police Department
    • 28618 Oakland Ave., Wellton, AZ 85356
    • (928) 785-4887

Orozco went on to note that, "The event allows for all of us to take action responsibly and anonymously; and avoid such consequences by eliminating the chance for our unused and unnecessary prescription drugs to end up in the hands of someone else and cause great harm.”

National Prescription Take Back Day is established by the U.S. Department of Justice, Drug Enforcement Administration and Diversion Control Division.

Caleb Fernandez

