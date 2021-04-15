More than 11,700 older adults vaccinated against COVID-19 in San Luis R.C.

Top Stories

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials have administered more than 11,700 people COVID-19 vaccines to San Luis Rio Colorado (SLRC) residents.

Tribuna de San Luis reported since March 20th, 11,755 people over the age of 60 have received the vaccine. This includes vaccination clinics and health officials going to people's homes.

Thalia Forbes, regional delegate of the Ministry of Welfare, said that everyone over the age of 60 had received a vaccine in the community. She adds of those applied, 1,248 vaccines were administered in rural towns, including the Gulf of Santa Clara. Officials issued the other vaccines to Agua Prieta and Hermosillo.

Health officials continue to wait for federal health instructions to see when they will receive the next shipment to vaccinate everyone under 59 years old, including teachers.