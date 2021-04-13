Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 2:12 pm

Johnson and Johnson vaccine on hold in Imperial County and nationwide

Local doctor prepares to handle patients' fears - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Valley doctor who's administered thousands of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines, says he hasn't heard of a single problem among his patients.

Six cases of blood clots had been reported as of Tuesday by shot recipients. All six cases involved specific types of clots in women between the ages of 18 and 48. All experienced symptoms six to 13 days after getting their inoculation.

Dr. Tien Vo tells News 11's Arlette Yousif, this type of clotting is usually seen when an individual has a low blood platelet count.

Dr. Vo says, so far, none of his patients have reported this side effect. He says he will see patients who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine with concerns. The doctors says he'll see them even if they didn't get their shot from his staff.

If the CDC and FDA lift the pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, providers in the Valley are likely to begin administering the vaccine again.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif learns more about the clotting caused by the vaccine, and finds out how you can tell if you're suffering from this rare condition.

Imperial County / Imperial County Coronavirus / Local Coronavirus / Vaccine
Author Profile Photo

Arlette Yousif

Arlette Yousif joined KYMA in November 2020 as a Multi Media Journalist. She holds a BA in Journalism with a minor in Film. In 2019, she completed her internship at KLAS, a CBS affiliate station in Las Vegas.

While Arlette’s first love is writing, she is no stranger to the camera. Her background consists of acting, singing, hosting and even working for a major music producer. Even still, Arlette has worked in many different fields ranging from food service to hospitality and property management. Her first job was at her family restaurant when she was 14 years old. She danced around outside dressed as a clown waving a pizza box for the grand-reopening.

Arlette was born and raised in Southern California and spent about 6 years in Nevada before moving to Yuma.

You can reach out to Arlette for inquiries at arlette.yousif@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content