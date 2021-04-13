Johnson and Johnson vaccine on hold in Imperial County and nationwide

Top Stories

Local doctor prepares to handle patients' fears - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A Valley doctor who's administered thousands of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccines, says he hasn't heard of a single problem among his patients.

Six cases of blood clots had been reported as of Tuesday by shot recipients. All six cases involved specific types of clots in women between the ages of 18 and 48. All experienced symptoms six to 13 days after getting their inoculation.

Dr. Tien Vo tells News 11's Arlette Yousif, this type of clotting is usually seen when an individual has a low blood platelet count.

Dr. Vo says, so far, none of his patients have reported this side effect. He says he will see patients who have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine with concerns. The doctors says he'll see them even if they didn't get their shot from his staff.

If the CDC and FDA lift the pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, providers in the Valley are likely to begin administering the vaccine again.

Tuesday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif learns more about the clotting caused by the vaccine, and finds out how you can tell if you're suffering from this rare condition.