ICPHD pause the use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Top Stories

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Health Public Health Department says it is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as a caution.

Health officials say they continue monitoring the situation and will share additional information as it becomes available.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration say they continue to investigate clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

CDC and FDA said the clots were found in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts, making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially “dangerous.”