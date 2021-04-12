Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine shortage

Top Stories

(KYMA, KECY) - Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine shipments are expected to decrease next week as the company struggles with manufacturing problems.

A total of 700,000 doses have been allocated compared to the 4.9 million doses distributed across the country this week. The company said it expects to deliver 8 million doses per week by the end of April.

A spokesperson for Johnson & Johnson says the company is working with the federal Food and Drug Administration to secure an emergency use authorization to get the plant up and running. They add the company is expected to deliver nearly 100 million single shots of its vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of May.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was shown to be 86 percent effective and received emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in late February.

The company rolled out about 4 million doses almost immediately, but shipments have fluctuated significantly since then.