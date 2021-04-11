Imperial County warns of cartel violence along border

Top Stories

Avoiding the Mexicali Valley is highly recommended

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The County of Imperial released a security alert Saturday afternoon warning of cartel violence in the Mexicali Valley.

Travelers should exercise increased caution when traveling in and around Mexicali, plus the western part of the state of Sonora due to the possibility for heightened violence between rival cartel factions.

Members of the embassy community have also been advised to avoid the Mexicali area until further notice.

Actions to Take:

Review Mexico Country Information and Travel Advisory.

Remain vigilant during the daylight hours and avoid travel at night.

Monitor the local news for updates, follow directions from local officials and in case of emergency, call 911.

Keep your friends and loved ones up to date on your whereabouts – via phone, text and social media – and let them know you are safe, when possible.

If you are a U.S. citizen traveling to, or residing in Mexico, enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive safety messages and other travel information.

For Emergency Assistance for U.S. citizens in Mexico, please call (55) 8526 2561 from Mexico or 1-844-528-6611 from the United States.