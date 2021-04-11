Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
today at 12:43 pm
Published 1:50 pm

IID newsletter highlights power infrastructure regulation and safety

MGN
District seeks public's help in security watch

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Irrigation District (IID) released their monthly newsletter Friday morning. April's edition discusses regulation protecting power infrastructure, how to practice safety when working around power lines and reporting suspicious activity around IID facilities.

Power Infrastructure Regulation

Haystacks stored under, or in close proximity to, power lines pose a severe hazard, can damage electrical equipment, cause unnecessary power outages and result in potential liability for the responsible party.

Courtesy Photo

A recent fire involving three haystacks near El Centro that damaged IID power lines, causing several customers to be without power, serves as a reminder that haystack fires can be dangerous and costly, yet preventable.

To help maintain reliable power service and prevent damage to the
district’s energy infrastructure, the IID Board of Directors passed
Regulation No. 23, “Clearance Requirements for Power Line
Corridors,” which prohibits the stacking of hay and other materials
near power equipment.

Practicing Safety

IID wishes to encourage safe practices to protect yourself and
the district’s thousands of miles of overhead energy transmission and
distribution lines by following these essential tips when storing hay
bales and working around power lines, poles and facilities:

  • Store hay outside of IID power-line clearance corridors.
  • Ensure hay is fully cured before bailing.
  • Keep haystacks to a limited size.
  • Store hay bales away from vehicles, machinery, equipment and potential flooding, to minimize moisture content and protect them from rain.
  • Assume all overhead lines are energized, including service lines that run from poles to buildings.
  • Always look for power lines and poles before you begin work and warn fellow workers of any concerns. Use a spotter.
  • Avoid parking vehicles with extensions, such as cranes or boom lifts, near overhead lines.
  • When you move irrigation pipe, ladders and other farm equipment, avoid hitting power lines. Do not raise irrigation pipe into the air.
  • When pruning or working in or near trees, be careful to avoid contact with power lines. You may submit a request for IID to de-energize a service line, if needed, to safely complete your project.
  • Call Underground Service Alert toll-free, at 8-1-1 or 1-800-422-4133, two workings days before starting a project. Experts will locate electric, gas, telephone, water and sewer lines on or near your project site.
Courtesy Photo

Public's Help in Increasing Security Watch

IID asks the public to exercise increased awareness of any suspicious
circumstances and situations occurring around IID facilities and to
report any such instances.

Special attention should be taken when vehicles or people are
seen around IID energy facilities, substations, transmission and
distribution lines in both the Imperial and Coachella Valleys and
around the district’s water facilities and major waterways.

If you see an immediate threat to public safety, a threat of possible
sabotage, a vandalism in-progress or theft to any infrastructure,
please contact 911, followed by a call to IID’s Security, Claims and Investigations Unit at 1-760-339-9102 or 1-760-482-3688.

Imperial County / Local News
Author Profile Photo

Caleb Fernandez

Caleb Fernández has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. Throughout his early education, he was actively involved in musical theatre. Upon earning his Bachelors degree from The Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction.

Most recently, his work in strategic social media management has allowed him the blessing to work remotely while utilizing his skill sets of shooting still and moving images, retouching, scripting, editing, event management, and brand representation.

As a native of the Imperial Valley, Caleb looks forward to serving the KYMA/KECY-TV team in one of the most rewarding ways: by giving back to the Valley which helped raise him.

Please reach out via email at caleb.fernandez@kecytv.com if you’re interested in collaborating.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content