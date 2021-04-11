IID newsletter highlights power infrastructure regulation and safety

Power Infrastructure Regulation

Haystacks stored under, or in close proximity to, power lines pose a severe hazard, can damage electrical equipment, cause unnecessary power outages and result in potential liability for the responsible party.

Courtesy Photo

A recent fire involving three haystacks near El Centro that damaged IID power lines, causing several customers to be without power, serves as a reminder that haystack fires can be dangerous and costly, yet preventable.

To help maintain reliable power service and prevent damage to the

district’s energy infrastructure, the IID Board of Directors passed

Regulation No. 23, “Clearance Requirements for Power Line

Corridors,” which prohibits the stacking of hay and other materials

near power equipment.