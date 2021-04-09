New COVID strain detected in Mexicali and Tijuana

Top Stories

BAJA CALIFORNIA (KYMA, KECY) - Health officials in Baja California say the third wave of COVID-19 could be more aggressive due to two variants recently found in Mexicali and Tijuana.

Alonso Oscar Pérez Rico, the health secretary of Baja California, says health officials found variants in two people, one in Mexicali and the other in Tijuana.

La Voz de la Frontera reported Pérez Rico believes the variants can reduce vaccines' effectiveness, especially for a person who's had COVID before can get it again with different consequences.

Sources add that due to the presence of these variants, there may be new cases of reinfection. Given the possibility of finding more cases, specific tests were brought to Baja California to detect variants that cause the coronavirus.