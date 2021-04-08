YCSO: Level 3 sex offender has a new address

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A registered sex offender in Yuma moves to a new home.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says level 3 sex offender Paul Granados, 44, now lives at the 3300 block of W. 5th Street.

Granados is 5'9 tall, weighs 230 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Deputies say he is not wanted at this time.

On July 31, 2014, Granados pled guilty to one count of stalking, domestic violence, and one count of assault in the 3rd degree in Boulder County, Colorado.

YCSO says Granados knew the victim.

A judge sentenced Granados to 10 years of probation. In March 2017, his probation was revoked, and sentenced to three years in the Colorado Department of Corrections with seven months of credit, plus parole.

YCSO says Granados is considered a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.