CBP: Operational statistics for March 2021

Top Stories

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) release its statistics for March 2021.

CBP says in March 2021, it found more than 172,000 asylum seekers entering the border, which is a 71 percent increase from the previous month.

Agents say asylum seekers continue to escape their homes due to violence, natural disasters, food insecurities, and poverty. They say they continue to see an increase in unaccompanied children from Central America. With 18,890 in March, a 100 percent increase from February.

“CBP has experienced an increase in encounters and arrests. This is not new. Encounters have continued to increase since April 2020, and our past experiences have helped us be better prepared for the challenges we face this year,” said CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy Miller. “We are committed to balancing the need to maintain border security, care for those in our custody, and keep the American people and our workforce safe.”

CBP says drug seizures were down by 14 percent in March from February. Seizures of cocaine and methamphetamine increase, but fentanyl seizures decreased.

As for COVID amongst CBP personnel, since the start of the pandemic, more than 8,300 employees have tested positive, and 28 have passed away.

For more information on the numbers, click here.