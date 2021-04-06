Siblings abandoned along the border near Jacumba

Top Stories

The boy and girl had the mothers' information written on their forearms

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents rescued two abandoned children along the border near Jacumba on Monday.

U.S. Border Patrol agents say they spotted a man and a woman walking south of the border with two small children. They say the couple raised the children over large boulders in the area where the border wall ended.

When agents arrived in the area, they found a six-year-old boy and a five-year-old crying. The children were unable to communicate with the agents.

The agents took the children to the processing center, and one they provided them with a handwritten note with their mother's name and phone number on it. The siblings also had the mom's information on their forearms.

Agents contacted the mother and obtained additional information for the children. The children were taken to the Department of Health and Human Services.

“It is unconscionable that anyone would abandon these small children and those responsible for smuggling events like this will be aggressively prosecuted,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Thankfully, our agents were able to quickly rescue these siblings.”