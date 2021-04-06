Top Stories

U.S. Marshals Offer up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Raymond Samuel "RJ" McLeod Jr.

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. Marshals is looking for a former Marine wanted for murder.

U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) says Raymond Samuel "RJ" McLeod Jr. is one of the 15 Most Wanted fugitives. USMS offers $50,000 for information leading to his arrest.

The San Diego Police Department wants the 37-year-old suspect for the 2016 murder of 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell. Agents believe the suspect may be hiding in Central America or Mexico.

“Raymond McLeod will be the first fugitive in history on our 15 Most Wanted list with an initial reward of up to $50,000,” said U.S. Marshal Service Director Donald Washington. “We want McLeod’s new status as a 15 Most Wanted fugitive and the $50,000 reward amount to be broadcasted far and wide. McLeod poses a significant threat to the public and must be brought to justice.”

Police said on June 10, 2016, they responded to a 911 call of a woman not breathing in her apartment in San Diego, Calif. Later identified as Krystal Mitchell from Phoenix, Arizona, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say investigations revealed the woman showed signs of strangulation and was last seen alive with her boyfriend, McLeod.

Mitchell and McLeod, also from Phoenix, had been in San Diego visiting friends. The San Diego District Attorney’s Office charged McLeod with murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. In Dec. 2016, local authorities asked the U.S. Marshals to join the search and lead McLeod's fugitive investigation.

USMS said it believes McLeod fled to Mexico and Central America after the woman's death. He was last seen in Belize in 2018 and Guatemala in 2017.

“The passage of time will never deter the Marshals’ fugitive investigation for McLeod,” said U.S. Marshal Steve Stafford of the Southern District of California. “If anything, it fuels our determination. We will leave no stone unturned until he is brought to justice.”

McLeod is a 5-foot-11 white male with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-877-WANTED-2, or online via the web or an app at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.