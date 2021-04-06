Baja California’s top health official says a third wave of COVID predicted after Easter

Top Stories

BAJA CALIFORNIA (KYMA, KECY) - Mexican health officials say they anticipate the third wave of COVID-19 cases after Easter.

La Voz de la Frontera reported Alonso Oscar Pérez Rico, the health secretary of Baja California, says they expect another wave of an outbreak due to people vacationing and not taking COVID seriously.

"Neither at Easter nor any other event of any kind no one forces us to attend, Covid has not ended." This comes after Pérez Rico increased the capacity in restaurants, hotels, and beaches.

Sources say in the last 24 hours, two new deaths were reported in Baja California, followed by four new cases.



Health officials are now requesting a meeting with electoral officials to outline and reinforce health protocols.

Pérez Rico tells La Voz de La Frontera, "Last Friday I requested a meeting with the state electoral authorities to precisely outline and reinforce the safety and health protocol concerning the campaigns we have so that we can all comply and be safe and healthy."

Baja California remains in yellow traffic light with a low hospital occupancy of 9.98%, 845 hospital beds available, and 232 ventilators.

