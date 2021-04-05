Border Patrol arrests two Yemeni men on the FBI terror watch list

Top Stories

Two Yemeni men found in Calexico within the last 2 months

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Two Yemeni men on the terrorism watch list have been arrested in Calexico within the last two months.

U.S. Border Patrol said the latest man was arrested on March 30. Agents found him two miles west of the port of entry.

Record checks revealed the 26-year-old Yemeni man was on the FBI’s Terrorism Watch List and the No-Fly list.

Agents said the second incident happened on January 29. The first Yemeni man was found three miles west of the port of entry. Record checks also revealed the 33-year-old was on the FBI's list as well. They say they also found a cellphone sim card hidden underneath the insole of his shoe.

They're both being held in federal custody pending removal.

“Part of the Border Patrol’s mission states we will protect the country from terrorists,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino. “Today, like every other day, our agents did that. These apprehensions at our border illustrates the importance of our mission and how we can never stop being vigilant in our everyday mission to protect this great country.”