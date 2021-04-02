USBP: Two arrested after K-9 finds meth during vehicle search
SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a man and a woman after attempting to smuggle methamphetamine through the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.
El Centro Sector agents say the incident happened Thursday morning.
Agents sent a white Kia Optima to secondary inspection, where a canine alerted the vehicle.
They found three-drug packages inside of a backpack in the trunk. The packages tested positive for meth.
The drugs weighed 2.39 pounds with a value of $6,572.
Agents turned in the 39-year-old driver, the passenger, drugs, and vehicle to the Imperial County Border Crimes Suppression Team.
