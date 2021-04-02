Strict health protocols enforced at Gulf of Santa Clara

Top Stories

Safety and hygiene measures will be enforced ahead of Easter

SAN LUIS RIO COLORADO, Sonora (T3) - Health officials in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, continue to reiterate the safety and hygiene measures they will be enforcing this weekend at the Gulf of Santa Clara.

Juan Pedro Morales, the spokesman for the San Luis Río Colorado Municipal Public Security Directorate, said, "This is not really an invitation to come to the beaches of San Luis Río Colorado, but since the state government decided to open the beaches to tourism, we are implementing an operation that will consist of a reinforcement of the roads, beaches and at two inspection points."

After their last meeting with the health committee in SLRC, they decided they will not allow access to cars, motorcycles, street vendors, including access to live music groups.



The sale of food will be prohibited to avoid the crowding of people.

Health officials will take visitor's temperatures to follow protocol. Officials will provide anyone showing COVID symptoms with a test to diminish cases.