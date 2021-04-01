El Centro Sector: Undocumented immigrant apprehensions on the rise

Top Stories

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents in Calexico continue to see larger groups of undocumented immigrants along the border.

In a Facebook, El Centro Sector said it apprehended 64 undocumented immigrants on Wednesday, the largest group to date.

In the past 24 hours, agents have apprehended 208 people, the highest the sector has seen in 10 years.

Yuma Sector

Yuma Sector continues to see larger groups coming in through the border and say it's a daily occurrence for agents to see.

