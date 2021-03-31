Researchers at ASU discover new COVID variant in Arizona

Top Stories

15 cases have been detected in Arizona, researchers say

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona State University (ASU) researchers have found a COVID variant that started in Arizona.

AzFamily reported ASU researchers are concerned with what they've found in the data. Researchers say 17 cases are detected: 15 in Arizona, one in Texas, and one in New Mexico.

The variants were discovered between February 1 and March 2.

But Dr. Shad Marvasti, with the University of Arizona College of Medicine, tells AzFamily the timing isn't shocking, especially after a major winter surge of cases.

Doctors say it's even more difficult as it starts spreading.

They also say variants show resistance to the vaccine. The more protected people are, the slower the virus spreads.