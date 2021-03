Top Stories

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - An 4.8 earthquake was reported Wednesday at 1:56 a.m. six miles from Michoacan de Ocampo, in Baja California.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the 4.8 quake was followed by a 2.2 and a 3.1 magnitude. The earthquake woke up several people, but thankfully no injuries were reported.