Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle packages of meth and fentanyl

Top Stories

INDIO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 27-year-old woman was arrested for attempting to smuggle nearly $129,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents said a canine alerted to a Toyota Yaris at the Chiriaco Summit exit just off Interstate 10 last Sunday.

Agents say they found three packages of drugs hidden in three battery power boosters in the vehicle's back seat. Those packages later tested positive for meth and fentanyl.

They say the meth weighed 13.9 pounds with a value of $38,225. As for the fentanyl, it weighed 6.24 pounds, worth $90,560.