Sanitary filters put in place in Mexicali for Easter week

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Government officials in Mexicali will once again reinstate sanitary filters during spring break.

Televisa Mexicali reports filters will be placed starting Thursday-Sunday.

Officials said the community should remain patient since border crossings may take a longer time than usual.

They say filters will be placed to prevent a new outbreak of COVID cases from happening.

Last week, officials tightened safety restrictions for those traveling to San Felipe. But as of Tuesday, the boardwalk has been closed to the public.