San Felipe tightens safety restrictions ahead of spring break

SAN FELIPE, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - With spring break around the corner, San Felipe makes sure restrictions are put in place before people began to gather.

La Voz de la Frontera reported due to many tourists traveling to San Felipe. It has decided to close the beach at 10 p.m. so families can gather and enjoy the boardwalk.

Government officials said they continue to follow safety protocols to keep preventing the spread of COVID-19. Besides, vehicles and coolers' entry will be prohibited to slow the consumption of alcoholic beverages in the area.

Officials also say alcohol will prevent large gatherings and promote social distancing.

The Mexicali Police Chief Alejandro J. Lora Torres said, "Some details are being refined, but it will practically not be open after 10 pm; We are working with different dependencies of the state municipality and the federation, as have been the instructions of the mayor so that we can have a comprehensive operation and attend to the needs that will be presented."

He adds sanitary filters will be installed starting March 21 at the boardwalk entrance to continue following sanitation measures in San Felipe. Masks will continue to be enforced.