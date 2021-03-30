K-9 finds fentanyl pills stashed in breakfast burritos

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents said they found fentanyl pills stashed inside breakfast burritos thanks to a canine.

On Monday, agents sent a man driving a Chevrolet Tahoe to secondary at the Highway 78 checkpoint after a canine alerted his vehicle.

A canine alerted to a black backpack that contained several small packages containing fentanyl pills stuffed inside the burritos.

They say the packages had a combined weight of just over five pounds worth almost $60,000.

Agents arrested the 37-year-old permanent resident and seized the drugs and vehicle.