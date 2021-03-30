Imperial County remains in red tier for COVID-19

Top Stories

Officials say the county must remain in the red tier for the next two weeks

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County health officials said the county remains in the red tier after not meeting the requirements to advance to the next tier.

Imperial County Health Department said the county must remain in the red tier for the next two weeks and maintain a positivity rate of less than 5.2% and an adjusted case rate of no more than 3.9 cases per 100,000 cases.

The metrics are based on a weekly basis.

Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer, said, "This is a reminder that although we have seen significant improvement, COVID-19 continues to circulate, and positive cases are still occurring. We can’t let our guard down. We must continue to take the steps necessary to reduce the spread of the virus, particularly as Spring Break and Easter approach. The last thing we want to have happened is the spike in cases that we experienced during last year’s holiday season.”

Health officials continue to urge the community to follow COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing face masks and social distancing.