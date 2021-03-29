Skip to Content
Fake COVID test kits seized in Mexicali

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Transportation Security Administration officials seized more than 5,000 fake COVID-19 testing kits over the weekend.

TSA officials and the National Guard turned over the fake tests to the State Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (COEPRIS).

The tests were from China and were packaged in a cardboard box, ready to be sold in the city.

COEPRIS official Marco Aurelio Gámez said that there had been several seizures of covid tests that are illegally introduced in recent months, as well as medicines that are not regulated.

COEPRIS said that they would continue to work with the National Guard at the entrances of Mexicali, checkpoints of sale, and pharmacies.

Coronavirus / Local News
