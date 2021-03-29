Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender in Dateland

Top Stories

USBP says the man was previously removed from the U.S. seven times

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol agents arrested a sex offender within a group of 11 undocumented immigrants last Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents found the group of undocumented immigrants just south of Dateland.

Record checks revealed one of the men, Jose Shul-Cruz,36, was a convicted felon and registered sex offender.

Agents said Shul-Cruz had sexual assault convictions and seven previous Border Patrol apprehensions.

“Keeping these criminals out of our communities is critical,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “This is another great example of why border security is national security.”

Shul-Cruz will be prosecuted for illegal re-entry after previously being deported from the United States.