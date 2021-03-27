2M+ Arizonans have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose

Top Stories

Milestone cements state's reputation as leader in distribution

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Nearly 3.2 million doses have been administered since the vaccination program launched in December. As of Saturday, 1.2 million Arizonans have been fully vaccinated.

“State-run sites and many others are now vaccinating everyone 16 and older or 18 and older depending on the vaccine being used, and we’re looking forward to increasing supply from our federal partners," reported Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS). "These safe and effective vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel after more than a year of struggle against COVID-19."

ADHS and partners are continuing the momentum at state-run sites, which so far have administered more than 800,000 doses of vaccine to more than half a million people. An indoor vaccination operation at the Yuma Civic Center becomes a state site on Monday, March 29. The state is additionally making plans to move other sites indoors, including an indoor drive-thru site opening Monday, April 5, at the Dexcom regional distribution center in southeast Mesa.

Gov. Doug Ducey - File Photo

"To everyone who has been vaccinated, I say thank you. To those who haven’t yet gotten your shot, I urge you to roll up your sleeve and help Arizona defeat COVID-19," urged Gov. Doug Ducey. "This achievement is a credit to the healthcare workers, staff and volunteers whom have worked tirelessly since December."

This system of state vaccination sites, applauded as a national model by President Biden, can significantly increase doses administered with increased supplies from federal agencies.

Doses administered to date at each state site are:

State Farm Stadium, Glendale: 575,112

Arizona State University Phoenix Municipal Stadium: 130,345

University of Arizona: 72,777 (plus 23,883 before becoming a state site)

Chandler-Gilbert Community College: 64,231

At 11 a.m. each Friday, registration opens for vaccination appointments at state sites during the following week. To register, please visit the website, or call 1-844-542-8201. Both resources offer assistance in English and Spanish.

Information about vaccination sites across Arizona can be found online. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination procedures, please explore here.