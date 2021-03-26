Neighborhood Leadership Academy offers behind-the-scenes look into city

Top Stories

15-week seminar prepares citizens for municipality functions

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The City of Yuma is now accepting applications to the Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) for locals genuinely interested in civic operations.

"It's very renowned. People have gone through it. Say great things about it," shares Tad Zavodsky, Neighborhood Services Specialist with the City of Yuma.

The deadline for submission is Monday, April 12. There is no cost to participating in NLA. Class size is limited to 20 enrollees. Applications are available online.

Participants will meet weekly from April 15 - July 29. Each session highlights a different sector of city operations.

Tentative Schedule:

April 15 - Introduction

April 22 - Heritage Historic Downtown

April 29 - City Government with City Administrators

May 6 - Utilities at Main Street Water Plant

May 13 - Community Development Training

May 20 - Information Technology Overview

May 27 - Parks and Recreation

June 3 - Finance and Economic Development

June 10 - Fire Station #1

June 17 - City Clerk, Communications, Human Resources

June 24 - Police and Municipal Court

July 1 - Engineering Department

July 8 - Public Works

July 15 - Housing Authority

July 21 - City Council Meeting

July 19 - Graduation Dinner

The program's overall goal is to provide education city dynamics so that locals may make more qualified decisions. It also supports the formation of neighborhood associations and empowers residents in a neighborhood to seek a better quality of life that is citizen-driven and focused.

In recent years, the Yuma City Council has had two NLA graduates whom have served as council members.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be observed in all activities.

Please contact Zavodsky at (928) 373-5187 or tad.zavodsky@yumaaz.gov for additional inquiries.