Gov. Ducey’s new EO sparking reaction across the state

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many are chiming in after Governor Doug Ducey decided to lift several COVID-19 mitigation efforts. The executive order allows bars and restaurants to fully resume normal operations.



On top of that, local mask mandates will be phased out including Yuma.

Thursday night, Mayor Doug Nicholls and the City of Yuma announced the end of the face-covering mandate.

Yuma County’s COVID-19 positivity rate is currently under 5% and 24% of residents have been vaccinated. That's the basis of this decision.

We asked Representative Charlene Fernandez (AZ-4) what she thinks.

“I think we should acknowledge that our hospitalization numbers are down, we need to acknowledge that I'm hoping that testing is still being very aggressive so we can acknowledge that, those numbers are coming down. But if we're not testing we don't know. And then we need to keep up with how many people are getting vaccinated,” Rep. Fernandez said.

The new order is not sitting well with Arizona State House Democrats even releasing this statement on Thursday.

“We are still very much in a pandemic. And I think it's just a small sacrifice you know to where our mouse to be considerate of others. And I just think it was totally premature for the governor to rescind that executive order,” Fernandez explained.

The other side of the aisle praising the governor's decision.

“The Governor has made the right and responsible decision to continue moving Arizona forward and ensure that our economy and our people will again thrive.” -House @SpeakerBowers @AZHouseGOP https://t.co/SkYx1SawJm — AZ House Republicans (@AZHouseGOP) March 25, 2021

We’ve reached out to the city’s of Somerton and San Luis to see how this will change the way local businesses will operate, however, none were able to comment on the governor’s new order at this time.

In a tweet Thursday morning, Gov. Ducey is still encouraging people to reduce the spread even with the lift of these measures.

AND remember: Practice the fundamentals. Wear a mask, practice physical distancing, stay home when sick, wash your hands frequently AND roll up your sleeve and get the vaccine — it’s safe, effective and free. 8/8 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) March 25, 2021

Over in Tucson, the mayor announced that there is no intention of removing the local mask wearing requirement.

“Our City Attorney has advised me that we have clear local authority to continue implementing our city mask mandate. As Mayor, I have no intention of removing our local mask wearing requirement. Last summer, I announced that we would proceed with implementing a local mask mandate before the Governor untied our hands precisely because we know we have the legal authority. Here in Tucson, we will continue to follow the science and advice of our public health experts.” - Mayor Romero, City of Tucson

The the Arizona state division of the National Federation of Independent Business also weighing in on the new changes.