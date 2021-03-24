Pot of oil sets house on fire

Top Stories

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A fire broke out Tuesday after a pot of oil on the stove was left unattended.

Yuma Fire Department it received reports of a fire around 4 p.m. at the 2700 block of south Madison Avenue.

When fire crews arrived at the home, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof. Thankfully, firefighters contained the fire and extinguished it. No injuries were reported, but now the residents are left without a home.

Investigations revealed the fire started when one of the residents left the pot of oil and french fries on the stove unattended. When the resident returned to the kitchen, the pot and its surrounding area were on fire.

Both residents attempted to put out the fire with a t-shirt and took the pot of oil in the backyard, thinking it was out. However, they didn't realize the fire had already extended into their attic through the kitchen vent.

YFD reminds the community to check for fires in hidden spaces and call 911 if you experience a fire.