CBP: 21-year-old caught with six pounds of meth
SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A 21-year-old man is caught with $16,000 worth of methamphetamine at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.
El Centro Border Patrol agents said the man attempted to smuggle meth through the checkpoint last Saturday afternoon.
Agents sent a maroon Nissan truck driver to secondary inspection, where a canine alerted the vehicle.
They found bundles of drugs on the driver and four additional packages wrapped in cellophane inside a speaker box in the truck's cab.
The packages tested positive for meth and weighed almost six pounds with a value of $16,000.
Agents arrested the 21-year-old and seized the vehicle, drugs.
